The Kano State House of Assembly has taken a bold step towards improving the quality of education by introducing a bill that seeks to enforce the use of mother tongue, particularly the Hausa language, as the medium of instruction in schools across the state.

The bill, titled “Kano State Mother Tongue (Hausa Language) Education Enforcement Bill,” was sponsored by the member representing Takai Constituency, Hon. Musa Ali Kachako.

Presenting the bill during plenary, Kachako explained that the initiative aligns with global best practices in education, where countries such as China, Japan, and India have achieved remarkable progress in science, technology, and mathematics through the use of indigenous languages in early learning.

He noted that adopting Hausa as the primary language of instruction would enhance comprehension, reduce failure rates, and minimise school dropouts, while also preserving the state’s rich cultural heritage and promoting inclusivity in learning.

According to him, “Producing a document backed by law will not only add value to education but also strengthen the foundation of learning and make science and technology subjects easier for students to understand.”

Following deliberations, the House referred the bill to the Standing Committee on Education for further legislative scrutiny and recommendations.

In a related development, the member representing Gabasawa Constituency, Hon. Zakariyya Abdullahi Nuhu, moved a motion seeking the establishment of a College of Agriculture in his constituency. He explained that the institution would boost agricultural education and economic productivity, as over 60 per cent of residents across Gabasawa’s 11 wards are farmers.

Meanwhile, the Assembly also acknowledged a letter from the state executive seeking approval for the establishment of a new polytechnic in Gaya Local Government Area.