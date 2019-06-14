Kano crisis: Ganduje demands apology from Sanusi

Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has been quoted as saying that Emir Muhammad Sanusi II must publicly apologise to him and the entire people of Kano State for allegedly dragging the Emirate Council into politics.

He stated this as a prerequisite for the ongoing reconciliation moves to yield the desired result.

Ganduje, in his 45-paragrah response to an article, ‘Letter to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje,” written by Jibrin Ibrahim in respect of the face-off between the duo, also said, ‘’Emir Sanusi has the moral burden to withdraw all court cases he’s personally sponsoring against Kano State Government as part of reconciliation conditions.’’

The rejoinder, written by the immediate-past Kano State Commissioner for Information, Mallam Muhammed Garba, on behalf of the state governor, read, ‘’It is very important to state that for the reconciliation to yield the desired result, Emir Sanusi has the moral burden to publicly apologise to Governor Ganduje and the entire people of Kano State for dragging the revered Kano Emirate into the murky water of politics.’’

It also asked the monarch to extend a hand of fellowship to the emirs of Karaye, Rano, Gaya and Bichi and demonstrate his readiness to assume his position as the Chairman of Kano State Council of Emirs