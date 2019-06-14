PDP plans South-West takeover in elections

The Oyo State Chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is dreaming big. It is planning to take over the entire five states in the South-West geopolitical zone in future elections, using Oyo as the launch pad.

Alhaji Kunmi Mustapha, Chairman of the party in the state said this on Thursday while speaking with newsmen in Ibadan.

He said efforts were on to ensure massive support of the electorate in especially Oyo and Osun States before the next elections.

”Presently, we are targeting Osun and Ondo states and we are working tirelessly to capture these states,” he said.

The chairman promised that the excellent performance of the PDP-led government in Oyo State would enhance its chances in future elections.

On the inauguration of the 9th State Assembly where PDP had 26 out of 32 members, Mustapha urged the lawmakers especially PDP members to unite and stand firm with Gov. Seyi Makinde.

He admonished them to resist any temptation of working against the interest of the ruling party in the state.

He also called on the state legislature to make laws that would enhance actualisation of good policies and programmes of the state government.

On the sharing formula arrangement of political appointments with other political parties, the chairman said there was no cause for alarm as the party would keep to its promise.

He disclosed that all stakeholders were meeting regularly on how best to handle the matter.

The chairman disclosed that some contracts awarded by the immediate past administration would be reviewed.

”The governor has said that he has no interest in stepping on toes but if condition warrants it, he will do so in the overall interest of the state.” Mustapha said.