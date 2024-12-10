The Minister for Aviation, Mr. Festus Keyamo, will inaugurate the construction of an airport in Nsulu, Abia State, next Tuesday, December 17, 2024.

Announcing the development, Abia State Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, explained that the project is a joint effort between the Federal and State Governments.

The Commissioner said the project was initially proposed as an airstrip, Governor Alex Otti successfully advocated for its upgrade to a full-fledged airport, with the state committing to constructing runways capable of handling large aircraft.

Kanu noted that the airport would transform the state’s socio-economic and tourism prospects.