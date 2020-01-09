Kogi PDP Vice Chairman slumps, dies playing tennis

January 9, 2020 0

The Vice-Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Kogi State, Chief Kola Ojo, is dead.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that a statement by the state Publicity Secretary of the party,  Mr Bode Ogunmola, in Lokoja on Wednesday said Ojo slumped and died in Lagos on  Tuesday evening while playing lawn tennis.

Ojo, a legal practitioner, was said to be a  regular player of the game at the Sports Centre, Ogudu GRA, in Lagos where the incident happened at about 5:55 p.m.

The statement read, “The Sports Centre was said to be about a five-minute drive to his residence within the GRA.

“He was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital but was pronounced dead by doctors on duty.”

Ogunmola described Ojo as a “reliable pillar of the party.”

He said, “Ojo  was until his death the Vice-Chairman of the party in Kogi West Senatorial District.

“He did his best to improve the fortunes of the party.”

The statement further explained that the late Ojo joined politics after he  retired from the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Ojo, who  hailed from Okoro Gbede in the  Ijumu Local Government Area of the state, was married with  four children.

