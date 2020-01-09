Peace Mass transit launches 50 brand new buses Peace Mass Transit (PMT) Limited, the leading mini-bus transport company in the country, has readied a total of 50 brand new buses for injection into its fleet.

The buses are all products of newly established PMT Vehicle Assembly Plant, located within the Emene Industrial Layout headquarters of the company.

PMT Executive Director in charge of operations, Enete Ifeanyi Henry Clinton disclosed that the new buses would be assigned to drivers and has already been deployed to all the PMT depots across the country.

Peace Mass Transit has an active fleet of 4,000 buses with at least 2,000 on the road daily.

It regularly freshens up the fleet to meet customer expectations and also maintain its market leadership.

PMT Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Chief Samuel Maduka Onyishi, maintains he runs the company as a “ministry” and not strictly as a business, and would, always do what it takes to keep the company as an industry leader, at all times.

“The brand new buses we are injecting cost almost N 17 million per unit, but I have a pact with both God and our huge clientele to offer the best possible services at all, times,” he stated after inspecting the newly assembled buses on Monday.

Customers are encouraged to book online through www.pmt.ng, or visit the website –peacegroup.ng

Chief Onyishi, Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) expressed gratitude to God and also to Nigerians who have trusted the brand (PMT) for over 20years.

He urged them to keep their faith in the company and promised to always deliver beyond their expectations.

“Our customers deserve even more and no less,” he added. “We will never take their patronage for granted because they have brought us this far.”

He reiterated that the introduction of the new buses was a “strategic fleet rejig” and in no way signified or suggested older vehicles had any maintenance issues or were about to be discarded.

“Our maintenance culture is top-notch and the team is manned by technicians and engineers some of whom were trained abroad. All PMT vehicle plying the highway, are regularly checked for maintenance, to avoid breakdown. All our vehicles run on strong quality tires which are replaced upon attainment of a certain mileage.’’

Special, distinguishing features of the new buses include, but not limited to EBS/ABS brake system combined, digital dashboard, factory-fitted speed limiter, on-board TV, and DVC player for customers’ non-stop pleasure.

According to the Executive Director, Ifeanyi, ‘’Multiple charging points and luggage controls are being provided, with all the buses fully air-conditioned, which includes protective seat belts for all passengers.

Free Wi-Fi services for passengers are still in the works.