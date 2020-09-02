Kogi residents laud NCC for initiating Emergency Code

Some telecom customers in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital have applauded the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) as well as telecom companies for initiating emergency code in the state.

They said, since the initiation has reduced the risk they are faced with especially in the hands of armed robber, kidnappers and even during accidents and fire disaster.

According to a businessman, Adejo Yusuf who spoke with AljazirahNigeria in Lokoja on Friday, August 28, he said the code saved him when men of the underworld visited his shop in the evening, recently, but as he called operatives of the Nigerian Police, there was a quick response.

“It was my son who told me about the code when we found ourselves in danger. He said I should dial 112, and as soon as I did, the police arrived, and the robber took to their heels”.

Other people in the state capital also welcomed the new development as they believed it will go a long way in reducing criminality in the confluence state.

Recently, the Nigerian Communications Commission, along with various telecom companies collaborated and activated an emergency dialing code in Kogi State.

The code: 112, is a free emergency number assigned by the NCC to be dialed in the case of emergencies such as armed robbery, kidnapping, accidents, fire, floods, banditry and vandalisation among others.

The telecom companies involved include, MTN, Airtel, Glo and 9mobile who contributed towards the 112 emergency code as their social responsibility commitment to the society.

In a statement by SOLSAN Technology Ventures Limited, the private firm managing the emergency code on behalf of NCC in the state, Shola Ajayi, who signed the statement, said that the emergency number which can be dialed from any phone was activated in March.

“When calls are received by the 112 agents, they are usually escalated to the correct agency responsible for such emergency,” Ajayi said.

“The emergency communication project is a non-commercial collaboration project between Federal Government through the NCC, state government, telecom companies, security agencies and power companies.”

Ajayi noted that the 112 number is strictly for emergency call only and not for prank callers. Agency report