Kogi schools to reopen Sept 14

The Kogi State Government on Tuesday announced that schools at all levels in the state would resume on September 14, 2020.

The State’s Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology, Mr. Wemi Jones, said this includes primary, secondary, and tertiary institutions in the state.

He made the announcement during a press conference on Tuesday in Lokoja.

According to Jones, the State Government arrived at the decision after a series of interactions with the relevant stakeholders.

“You will recall that His Excellency, Gov. Yahaya Bello, had directed the closure of all schools from primary to tertiary institutions in the state from March 23, because of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

“Subsequently, upon the directive of the Federal Ministry of Education, exit classes were opened for Primary 6, JSS3 and SS3 in Kogi on August 10, to particularly allow the SS3 classes to prepare and write the WAEC examination.

“Therefore, upon further review having had several meetings with relevant stakeholders, His Excellency has directed that all schools in Kogi State should fully reopen on September 14, 2020,” he said.

The commissioner stressed that the state government arrived at the decision after assessing the situations of schools, especially for the exit classes that had resumed, saying. “We have not recorded any negative report as far as COVID-19 pandemic is concerned.

”Hence, His Excellency dimmed it fit for every school to open for full academic activities.”

He added that the ministry would review the state’s academic calendar accordingly to reflect the new development.