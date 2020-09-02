AIB claims capacity to investigate Lagos helicopter crash

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) says it possesses the requisite capacity to investigate the ill-fated helicopter crash in Ikeja, Lagos on Friday.

The Commissioner/Chief Executive of the Accident Investigation Bureau, Akin Olateru, said this in a press briefing on Tuesday, adding that all stakeholders have been duly notified as investigations have begun.

The Bell 206 Helicopter with registration marks 5N-BQW had crashed into a wall last Friday, claiming the lives of three crew members.

Olateru said, “we have notified all stakeholders. The engine manufacturers have been notified, the aircraft manufacturer has been notified. If they want to help, by law, they can send an accredited rep to join the investigation if they think it is of significant importance.

“It is too early to tell you what kind of expertise we might be needing in this regard. We have in country capacity as at today to investigate this accident. So far , I think we have all it takes to handle this investigation.”

Expressing sadness on the crash, Olateru said it was the first aviation fatality in five years.

He said, “Before August 28, in terms of civil air safety, Nigeria ranked one of the highest. There are very few countries that can boast of not having fatalities in five years. We are still one of the best in the world.”

Giving details about the crash, the AIB CEO said the helicopter left the Port Harcourt Military Airport for EAN Hanger, Lagos Airport. However, the crash occurred at 12:19pm, as the chopper failed to establish contact with the Air Traffic Controllers three minutes after sighting the airfield.

He said, “On 28th August 2020, a Bell 206 B III helicopter with nationality and registration marks 5N-BQW, operated by Quorum Aviation Limited, started its engine at 09:15h. At 09:20h, the helicopter lifted off from Port Harcourt Military Airport, DNPM for EAN Hanger, Lagos airport.

“At 11:45h, the aircraft established contact with Lagos Tower, reporting maintaining 1000ft and estimating the station at 12:18h. In the ensuing communication, the pilot was advised of station weather.

“At 12:10h, the pilot reported sighting the airfield and was instructed by ATC to report downwind for runway 18L.

“At 12:16h, the ATC tried unsuccessfully to establish contact with the aircraft.

“At 12:36h, ATC was informed of the crash of the helicopter by MMF02, a MMIA fire station.

“At the crash site, two bodies were recovered. A third occupant was evacuated but died later in the hospital.”

Olateru also said that no Flight Data Recorder was recovered from the ill-fated crash due to its size and number of seats.

He noted that the standard requirement for an FDR in any aircraft was 10 seats and the chopper was not featured with one.

Notwithstanding, the CEO said its trained investigators were competent to retrieve information about the crash from the wreckage and several other components of the aircraft, the site of the crash, communication with the ATC, and other documents on the aircraft and the crew.

He added that cooperation was received from Quorum Aviation and that the helicopter had a valid certificate of airworthiness till October 29 and a valid air operator’s certificate that would expire November 20.

The preliminary report on the accident is expected in four weeks