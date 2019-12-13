Oyo govt to support UNICEF on rnlightenment, advocacy

Oyo State government has assured that advocacy and enlightenment programs of the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) would receive its support to further educate the general public on the activities of the body.

The assurance was given by the State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun on Friday when a team from the Southwest office of UNICEF visited him at his office in Ibadan.

Olatubosun said the impact of UNICEF on the society in general and the children in the areas of education, health and social welfare was immeasurable, adding that the international body has contributed so much to the world, hence the need for the State to give its support.

He added the the Ministry would deploy its online radio and other media platforms under it to project activities of the world body.

“UNICEF has done the world a great deal of good through their positive impact in protecting the right of the children to quality education, quality health, shelter and other necessities of life, whatever required to support them will be provided.

“The Seyi Makinde administration will always recognize the good deeds and those areas that UNICEF has made life easier for the children of the haves and the have nots, and it is a pride to so associate with the works of the body in working for a better world.”

In her word, the leader of the team, Dr Tushar Rane said UNICEF was happy to associate with Oyo State for its welfare policies in the area of education, health and social inclusion.

She sought further collaboration from the State to boost the programs and activities of UNICEF in Oyo State.