Previous: Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (2nd right) with American singer, Don Moen (right), Pastor, House on the Rock, Enugu, Rev. Edwin Bia Yeibo (2nd left) and his wife, Sonia, during the ministry’s gospel concert in Enugu, yesterday.
Related Articles
Ladies of the Order of Knights of St. Mulumba provide medical service equipment to aid healthcare delivery in Lagos State.
December 9, 2018
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (2nd right) with American singer, Don Moen (right), Pastor, House on the Rock, Enugu, Rev. Edwin Bia Yeibo (2nd left) and his wife, Sonia, during the ministry’s gospel concert in Enugu, yesterday.
December 9, 2018
L-R: Director, Department of State Services, Oyo State Command, Mr. Abdullahi Kure; Commissioner of Police at the state command, Mr. Abiodun Odude; Secretary to the State Government, Mr Olalekan Alli; and Deputy Governor, Chief Moses Adeyemo, at a security stakeholders’ summit, in Ibadan… on Tuesday. Photo: Governor’s Office
November 27, 2018