Lagos, Adamawa, Cross River, Ogun, Ebonyi lead in rights violations

There was pandemonium at Karimu, a satellite town in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as residents numbering over 300, trooped out to protest the killing of a-52-year old man, Solomon Eze, by a policeman in the area.

Executive Secretary the Commission, Tony Ojukwu, in the report, which gave an update on the earlier one on the various incidents of human rights violations allegedly perpetrated by security agencies and other actors monitored by the commission.

He said the report also documented the various thematic areas in which the violations occurred, the nature of the violations, the disaggregated data on state reported violations, the agencies of government responsible for the violations as well as the response/ action taken to remedy the violations.

Ojukwu listed the states as: Abia, Adamawa; Akwa Ibom; Kano; Jigawa; Cross Rivers; Ebonyi; Edo; Enugu; Ekiti; Delta; Imo; Lagos; Nasarawa; Niger; Ogun; Osun; Borno; Bayelsa; Kogi; Benue; Anambra; Kaduna; Gombe; Zamfara and Rivers.

The report also showed that Enugu state has the highest recorded cases with 13 incidents, unlike Lagos state that had the highest cases with 28 incidents in the earlier report, followed by Imo state with 12 incidents; Akwa Ibom and Nasarawa states recorded 10 incidents each, while Delta and Abia states recorded nine and seven incidents respectively.

“Lagos state recorded five cases, while FCT and Benue state recorded four cases each, followed by Niger, Zamfara, Osun and Rivers states with three incidents each. Anambra, Jigawa, Bayelsa and Edo States recorded two incidents each; while Ogun, Kogi, Borno, Gombe, Kaduna, Adamawa, Ebonyi, Kano, Cross River and Ekiti states recorded one incident each,” the report showed.

The commission boss further disclosed that “The complaints of human rights violations were received and documented in the areas of extra-judicial killings, violation of right to freedom of movement, unlawful arrest and detention, seizure/ confiscation of properties, sexual and gender based violence (SGBV), torture, inhumane and degrading treatment and extortion.

“There were 11 docu- mented incidents of extrajudicial killing leading to 11 deaths. Out of this number, four deaths were recorded in Abia state alone. Delta state recorded two deaths, while Niger, Jigawa, Lagos, Anambra and Rivers states recorded one death each.

“The report further shows that out of the 11 deaths, the Nigeria Police Force was responsible for seven deaths, while the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), nonstate actors and the Abia State Task Force on COVID-19 were responsible for one death each. Investigation was still on-going as at the time of the report to unravel the perpetrator of the extra- judicial killing that occurred in Jigawa state.”

The report also showed other types of violation recorded within the period to include 34 incidents of torture, inhumane and degrading treatment, 14 incidents of violation of right to freedom of movement, unlawful arrest and detention, 11 incidents of seizure/ confiscation of properties,

19 incidents of extortion and 15 incidents of Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV).

“The report finds that the Nigeria Police Force ac- counted for 59.6 per cent of the total cases of violations followed by non-state actors that is mostly private individuals in SGBV related cases which accounted for 18.3 per cent of the total cases. The various task forces on enforcement of COVID-19 regulations across the states accounted for 10.5 per cent of the total cases; while the Nigeria Army and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) accounted for 7.7 per cent and 1.9 per cent respectively. The Department of State Services (DSS) also accounted for one per cent of the total cases, while a perpetrator representing the other 1 per cent was yet to be determined as at the time of this report.”