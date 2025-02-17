Lagos State House of Assembly has clarified what led to the invasion of the assembly complex by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) in the early hours of Monday, February 17, 2025.

The Acting Clerk, reacting to the controversial issue, said, “The assembly called upon security agencies to ensure security, help maintain order and not seal off offices.”

According to a letter dated February 14, 2025, signed by the Acting Clerk of the House, A. Ottun, the Assembly management notified security agencies in Lagos about “credible intelligence that indicated plans to forcibly reinstate the impeached Speaker on February 18, 2025.”

The management highlighted that such an attempt presented “a potential security threat to the Assembly and its members.”

The letter, with reference number LSHA/FAD/0/7554/323, was sent to the DSS Director in Lagos and the heads of other security agencies in the state.

It read in part: “Urgent: Enhanced Security Measures for LSHA Premises,” the letter stressed the urgent need to prevent any security breaches at the Assembly.

“The impeached Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly plans to resume office on February 18, 2025, as the Speaker, poses a potential security threat to the Assembly and its members.

“We kindly request that you take necessary measures to fortify the security of the Assembly premises with effect from Sunday, February 16, 2025, by increasing the presence of your men and as well observe strict access control within and outside the Assembly premises till further notice.

“We look forward to your prompt attention Sir. Thank you.”