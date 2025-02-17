The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Mrs Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, has urged the U.S. to adhere to established protocols when deporting immigrants from its territory.

She made this appeal in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, following a visit by the U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills Jr., to the ministry.

In a statement issued by Magnus Eze, her special assistant on communication and new media, Odumegwu-Ojukwu voiced concerns over the possible suspension of the U.S. Drop Box Visa System.

She highlighted the emotional and financial distress faced by many Nigerians in the U.S. since the new administration signalled its intention to deport certain categories of immigrants.

“With the new U.S. administration, we want commitments. If deportation must happen, it should be dignified,” Odumegwu-Ojukwu stated.

She revealed that around 201 Nigerians are currently in U.S. immigration camps, with approximately 85 already cleared for deportation.

“Will they be given time to manage their assets, or will they simply be bundled onto planes and sent back?” she asked, stressing the trauma deportation could cause.

She noted that deportation affects not just those being repatriated but also their families in Nigeria, who depend on their remittances for survival and education.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu emphasised the need for deported individuals to be treated with dignity and allowed to settle their affairs before returning.

She also urged the U.S. government to reconsider suspending the Drop Box Visa Policy, ensuring genuine travellers are not unduly burdened when applying for visas.

The minister called for an official U.S. statement clarifying its stance on the Drop Box system to address growing concerns among Nigerians.

She pointed out that over 14,000 Nigerian students study in the U.S., with parents in Nigeria worried about possible changes to student visa policies.

Regarding USAID’s uncertain future, she said, “We cannot confirm outright suspension, but many NGOs are anxious for clarification.”

She appealed for the continuation of USAID programmes, citing their importance in addressing humanitarian issues in Nigeria and across Africa.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu commended post-COVID-19 trade relations between both countries and encouraged investments in mining and the reactivation of the ‘Silent Secretariat’ for bilateral assessments.

In response, Mills clarified that the Drop Box Visa Policy had not been suspended but was under review as part of the new administration’s policy adjustments.

He assured that USAID remains committed to life-saving initiatives, particularly in healthcare and humanitarian aid, though some NGOs were experiencing difficulties.

Mills also expressed concerns about democracy in Africa, the withdrawal of three Sahel countries from ECOWAS, and the ongoing fight against terrorism.

On deportation, he stated that repatriated Nigerians would be returned to Lagos, with no consideration for alternative destinations like Port Harcourt or Abuja.

“The first group will include convicted criminals and those who have violated U.S. immigration laws. Some appealed but were denied and must now leave,” Mills explained.

He reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to strengthening trade relations with Nigeria, saying, “This administration will focus more on trade and commerce to sustain our strong relationship.” – NAN.