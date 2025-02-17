Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly have passed a vote of confidence on the Speaker, Princess Mojisola Meranda to continue to steer the affairs of the House.

Moving the motion on the floor of the House, a lawmaker representing Oshodi/Isolo 2, Oladipo Ajomale said that, the Speaker has been elected by the lawmakers and that they are confident that she is the perfect leader the House needs at this time.

The vote of confidence was seconded by Aro Moshood, another lawmaker after which the remaining 34 lawnakers supported the motion and afterwards, passed a vote of confidence on the Speaker, Mojisola Meranda.

Interestingly, all staff of the Assembly also showed their solidarity support for the Speaker.

The House however adjourned sitting till further notice.