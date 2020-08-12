Lagos governor heads APC campaign council for Ondo poll

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as the chairman of the 104-member National Cam paign Council for the Ondo State governorship election.

This was contained in a statement titled, ‘Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu heads 104-member APC National Campaign Council for Ondo State Governorship Election’, signed by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Yekini Nabena, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

It read in part, “The Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress, Governor Mai Mala Buni, has approved the appointment of the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to chair the party’s high-level National Campaign Council for the Ondo State governorship election.

“The Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, will serve as the deputy chairman and Mustapha Salihu as secretary of the 104-member APC National Campaign Council.

“The campaign council will be inaugurated on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the APC National Secretariat by 2pm.”

Other members of the council are the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, as well as governors elected on the party’s platform and other selected members of the National Assembly. ip election.

