PDP national leadership swears in Enugu State EXCO

The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has sworn in the newly re-elected chairman of the party in Enugu State, Hon. Augustine Nnamani and other 38 members of the State Executives (EXCO) who were also elected during the party’s state congress, held in Enugu, on August 8, 2020.

The oath of office was administered, on behalf of the national chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, by a legal practitioner, Anthony Obinna Mogboh, Jnr, on Tuesday, at the party’s State Secretariat, GRA, Enugu.

Performing the exercise, Mogboh, who congratulated members of the state executives of the party for emerging victorious at the state congress, informed them that “I have been mandated by the national chairman to come and administer the oath of office on you here present”.

Mogboh first swore in the state party chairman, Hon. Nnamani, and thereafter, the deputy chairman and secretary, Hon. Ezeoha and Akalusi, respectively, before swearing in other members of the 18-man state working committee, namely, Barr. Christian C. Ani (Legal Adviser); Alphonsus Orji (Financial Secretary); Hon. Obiora Ugwuoke (Treasurer); Hon. Chief Jude Ugwu (Publicity Secretary); Hon. Onyeka Onwe (Auditor); Dr Christian Iyiani (Organising Secretary);Lady Vera Ezeuwgu (Woman Leader); Hon. Patrick Okoh (Youth Leader); Hon. Nnamdi Nwafor (Zonal Chairman, Enugu East); Rt. Hon. Michael Onyeze (Zonal Chairman, Enugu North); Ozo Okey Ozoani (Zonal Chairman, Enugu West); John M. Offor JP (Assistant Auditor); Hon. Barr. William Eze (Assistant Legal Adviser); Hon. Ik. Agbo (Assistant Financial Secretary), and Barr. Kenneth O. Nnamdi (Assistant Publicity Secretary).

Also sworn in were members of the State EXCO from the three senatorial districts of the state. They are as follows:

Enugu East Zonal EXCO: Vincent Chukwu (Assistant Secretary); Mrs. Felicia Ije (Woman Leader); Hon. Chuka Ozokwor (Youth Leader); Hon. Umeadim Nkwonta (Assistant Organizing Secretary); Hon. Rose Eze (Assistant Treasurer); Hon. Sam C. Alum (Ex-Officio); Hon. Patience Ogbodo (Ex-Officio).

Enugu North Zonal EXCO: Hon. Augustine Ugwu (Assistant Secretary); Mrs. Nnenna-Agu Nwangwu (Woman Leader); Hon. Odo Osita Jideobi (Youth Leader); Hon. Casmir O. Ademu (Assistant Organzing Secretary); Hon. Chukwu M. Apeh (Assistant Treasurer); Hon. Onyebuchi Gerald Ezeagbo (Ex-Officio); Hon. Agatha Okoro (Ex-Officio).

Enugu West Zonal EXCO: Hon. Benjamin Eneje (Assistant Secretary); Lolo Victoria Nwachukwu (Woman Leader); Emeka Chinevu K. (Youth Leader); Hon. Ugonna Ogbonna (Assistant Organzing Secretary); Chief Ogbonnaya Chukwu (Assistant Treasurer); Mrs Uche Onyefuru (Ex-Officio); Hon. Prince Goddy Iloegbu (Ex-Officio).