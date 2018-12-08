Medview Airlines returns to operations

Medview Airlines said on Saturday that some of its aircraft have returned from major maintenance checks abroad as it prepares to increase flight frequencies on some routes.

In a statement by the airline’s Head of Commercial, Mr. Trevor Henry said the relaunch of its traditional routes is anchored on the re-fleeting program of the airline

With the return of some of its aircraft from maintenance, Med-View Airline on Saturday said it will relaunch the Yola and Maiduguri routes on Tuesday, 18 December, and increase flights on Lagos-Abuja route, using the B737-800 NG aircraft.

The number of flights on the Lagos-Abuja route will increase to three daily round trips on weekdays to offer better departure timings throughout the day.

Mr Henry commended the Med-View passengers for their continued patronage and assured them of better customer service and reliability.