Mercy Johnson´s hubby, others dump PDP for APC

Prince Odianosen Okojie, the husband of popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo state for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He did this at Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Council with hundreds of his supporters.

Others who defected includes the PDP leader in Ward 2, Mr. John Ehiaguina Iyoha, Chief Ase of Uromi Kingdom and Mercy Johnson’s father in-law, Chief Okojie.

They were recieved into the party by the leader of the APC in the Local Government, Prince Joe Okojie and other leaders of the party on behalf of the state chairman of the party, Anslem Ojezua.

Addressing his supporters, Prince Odianosen described the PDP as a sinking ship,saying he believed in the policies of the governor Godwin Obaseki led administration which according to him will bring development to Uromi people.

According to him, ¨the people that made Esanland stronghold of PDP are now in APC. I was a member of the PDP. I join politics to deliver and develop people in the locality. The PDP is now a sinking ship and I am not the captain of that ship.

¨I had to run away from the sinking ship because of what Governor Obaseki is doing. Obaseki has a good vision for the state. He has roll out his development plans and by the time he finishes, Edo State will be something else and I want to be part of that team.

¨The people of Uromi know me, I will keep doing what I have been doing to make them happy¨ he stated.

Recieving the defectors, Prince Joe Okojie, assured them that there are no new or old members in the APC, asserting that what the people want is development in Uromi and victory for the APC in future elections ¨and not when you joined the party¨