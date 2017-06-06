Mrs. Ugwuanyi extends foundation’s medical outreach to Igbo-Etiti

The wife of the Enugu State Governor, Mrs. Monica Ugwuanyi, has stated that rapid development in the rural areas would remain the focus of her healthcare pet project because that is where a greater number of women, youths and other vulnerable groups reside.

Mrs. Ugwuanyi disclosed this during her visit to Ohodo, in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area, where she stated that she intends to extend the free healthcare project being implemented via her foundation (Ugo Touch of Life Foundation) to every part of the state.

“It is our commitment to touch the lives of the vulnerable in 17 local government areas of the state. This job is a care-giving job designed to touch the lives of the downtrodden,” Mrs. Ugwuanyi noted.

Thousands of residents who attended the event from different communities in the local government were screened for cervical cancer, hypertension, eye defects and Type 2 diabetes.

The wife of the council chairman, Mrs. Nwanneka Agbo, commended the first lady for her free medical outreach which she said has helped in alleviating several health challenges that residents in the community typically experience.

She also used the opportunity to applaud the achievements of the Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi administration. “This is an era where over 30 states of the federation are struggling to pay or simply cannot pay salaries. But you have practically turned Enugu State into a construction yard. This is evident in both rural and urban areas in the state.

“Enugu State is gradually but steadily reclaiming its past glory as a pacesetter in infrastructural development, in peace, and in security,” she said.

The event’s highlights include the inauguration of the sickbay established by the caretaker committee chairman of the council and his wife, and the distribution of some hospital materials comprising beds, pillows, first aid boxes, mosquito nets, among others.