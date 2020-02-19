Mrs. Ugwuanyi, US-based foundation launch free medical outreach in Enugu

The Wife of Enugu State Governor, Mrs. Monica Ugochi Ugwuanyi, through her pet project, Ugo’s Touch of Life Foundation has launched a free medical outreach in Enugu, in collaboration with United States of America faith -based organization, Faith Care Foundation.

Flagging-off the free medical exercise at ESUT Teaching Hospital, Parklane, Enugu, Mrs. Ugwuanyi, who applauded the international foundation for its immense contributions to health of the people, especially those who cannot afford medical care, disclosed that the aim of the free treatment mission is outstanding.

She maintained the free medical programme, which will end on Friday, February 21, will address any form of health challenge being suffered by residents of the state, especially indigent patients who could not afford medical care.

Mrs. Ugwuanyi therefore enjoined the patients to comport themselves and cooperate with the foreign medical experts as they carry out their selfless service.

The Enugu Governor’s wife urged residents, especially the indigents battling with one ailment or the other, to take advantage of this rare opportunity to get treatment.

Earlier, the Founder of the foundation, Dr. Peter Schnatz, disclosed that the body first came to Nigeria in 1997, as part of his contributions to extend God’s love to mankind.

Dr. Schnatz added that the organization is currently building a hospital in the Northern part of the country with the aim of advancing its noble objective of free medical services.

According to him, “we want to build hope for people who are lacking. We want people to experience the love of Jesus Christ. Everything we are doing is free. Since 8am, we have been doing surgery in the theatre and that is free of charge”.

He appreciated Mrs. Ugwuanyi for collaborating with his organization and implored the patients to exercise patience as they will be attended to by the medical team.

Also speaking, a member of the team, Dr. Chito Nwana, said their medical mission to Enugu State was borne out of Mrs. Ugwuanyi’s passion for the wellbeing of the vulnerable group through her pet project, U-TOLF.

Dr. Nwana lauded the Enugu Governor’s wife for her selfless service to humanity, especially the less privileged, stressing that “a lot of people are bearing testimonies to your sacrifice in touching lives…; that is why we came”.

She also thanked the management of ESUT Teaching Hospital Parklane, Enugu, for providing enabling environment for the exercise, assuring the commitment of members of the medical team to render efficient service to the people of the state.

In his remark, the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Anthony Ugochukwu, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Ifeanyi Agujiobi, thanked Mrs. Ugwuanyi for attracting the foundation to Enugu State, disclosing that the programme has recorded huge success.

He assured the organization of maximum cooperation and equally called on residents of the state with any form of ailment to avail themselves of this great opportunity and get treated.