US President Donald Trump said he may pull out of the ceasefire with Iran if a long-term deal to end the war is not agreed upon by Wednesday.

“Maybe I won’t extend it, but the blockade (on Iranian ports) is going to remain,” Trump told reporters Friday on Air Force One en route to Washington from Phoenix, Arizona.

“So ‌you have a blockade, and ​unfortunately ⁠we have to start ⁠dropping bombs ​again,” he added.

Trump also said, without elaborating, there had been some “pretty good news” ‌regarding ⁠Iran.

“We had some ​pretty good news 20 minutes ​ago, but it ​seems to ‌be going very well in the Middle ‌East with Iran,” Trump ‌told reporters ​aboard Air Force One.

Cryptically, he also announced he would make a public statement on Saturday, saying only that it would not be about Iran. – DW.