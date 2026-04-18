US President Donald Trump said he may pull out of the ceasefire with Iran if a long-term deal to end the war is not agreed upon by Wednesday.
“Maybe I won’t extend it, but the blockade (on Iranian ports) is going to remain,” Trump told reporters Friday on Air Force One en route to Washington from Phoenix, Arizona.
“So you have a blockade, and unfortunately we have to start dropping bombs again,” he added.
Trump also said, without elaborating, there had been some “pretty good news” regarding Iran.
“We had some pretty good news 20 minutes ago, but it seems to be going very well in the Middle East with Iran,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.
Cryptically, he also announced he would make a public statement on Saturday, saying only that it would not be about Iran. – DW.
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