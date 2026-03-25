The Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers has formally endorsed Governor Alex Otti for reelection in 2027, arguing that his first-term performance merits continuity and giving him the opportunity to serve a full eight-year tenure like his predecessors.

The announcement was made by Eze Dr. Linus Nto Mbah, leader of the council, following a closed-door meeting with Governor Otti at his Nwosi Office in Isiala Ngwa South Council. Eze Nto Mbah stated that the endorsement was unanimous and reflects the council’s confidence in Otti’s leadership and achievements across various sectors during his first term.

“Come 2027, we, the traditional rulers, will encourage him and stand fully behind him. If previous governors were allowed to serve two terms—regardless of performance—then it would be irrational for Otti, who has performed creditably within three years, not to be reelected to complete his eight-year tenure,” Eze Nto Mbah said.

The council also took the opportunity to commend the governor for prioritising the security of lives and property across the state and for his ongoing contributions to development and governance.

Other members of the traditional rulers’ council present at the meeting included the 1st Deputy Chairman Eze Nelson Nmerengwa, 2nd Deputy Eze Franklyn Nwosu, and 3rd Deputy Chairman Eze Uwakwe Ukaegbu.

The endorsement comes amid mounting political rivalry, as the All Progressives Congress (APC), the main opposition party in Abia, has raised objections to Otti’s reelection bid. The APC has accused him of exclusionary governance, underutilising the state’s federal allocations, slow execution of major projects, and insufficiently acknowledging federal projects delivered under the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

The opposition party reportedly offered Otti the opportunity to return to the APC, promising him leadership of the party’s state chapter. However, he has remained with the Labour Party, intensifying political competition ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

Eze Nto Mbah concluded that the traditional rulers’ support reflects both appreciation for the governor’s performance and a desire to see the continuity of projects and initiatives that benefit Abia residents.