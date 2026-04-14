Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama has said Ghanaians pray daily for Nigeria’s success, stressing that the country’s economic stability has a direct impact on migration and regional balance in West Africa.

Mahama made the remarks during the African Heritage Awards in Accra, where he spoke about the deep economic and social ties between Nigeria and Ghana, two of West Africa’s largest economies.

“If Nigeria does well, Ghana does well,” he said. “When you have cousins — 250 million of them — you want them to do well so that one million of them don’t come drifting towards a small country like Ghana. So every day I wake up, I pray for Nigeria. I say, ‘God, let Nigeria get their act together.’”

The comments, which circulated widely on X, were delivered in a light-hearted tone but reflected longstanding concerns about regional migration pressures and economic interdependence within West Africa.

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation, plays a central role in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), with its economic performance often influencing labour movement, trade flows and investment patterns across neighbouring countries, including Ghana.

Mahama also emphasised that xenophobia has no place in Ghana and assured Nigerian residents in the country of their continued safety, noting that both nations share historical, cultural and commercial links dating back decades.

His remarks have generated mixed reactions online, with many users describing them as a humorous reflection of regional realities, while others highlighted the underlying message about Nigeria’s economic challenges and their broader impact on West Africa.

Nigeria and Ghana maintain strong bilateral relations, though periodic tensions have emerged in the past over trade disputes and residency rights. Both governments have repeatedly pledged cooperation under ECOWAS protocols on free movement of persons and goods.