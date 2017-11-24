MultiChoice offers free subscription

MultiChoice Nigeria has disclosed that starting from today to the 26th, its viewer that pays for two extra month subscription on GOtv and DSTV platform will enjoy one month free subscription of any bouquet they paid for.

This came even as the company revealed its festive promotion for consumers across the country with the #12GoodReasons goody bags, starting from Friday, November 24, 2017 until March 18, 2018, as subscribers on both DStv and GOtv platforms stand a chance to win free subscriptions and kitchenware, while gaining access to new and exciting content at no extra cost.

Speaking at a briefing on #12GoodReasons to stick to DSTV/GOtv, the General Manager, Sales and Marketing, MultiChoice Nigeria, Mr. Martin Mabutho, said: “Starting from December 24 to 26, we have what we tagged as BlackFriday for Nigerians to pay two month and get one month free.

“For the festive season, you can now pick up a HD decoder and dish with one month compact subscrip-tion for just N9,900; and two-month Family sub-scription for only N10, 900.

“New GOtv customers only have to pay N4,300 for a GOtv decoder plus one month GOtv Plus subscription.”