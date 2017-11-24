Ex-SGF, Anyim Pius Anyim, regains freedom on bail

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim has been released from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Anyim who was arrested over alleged contract fraud and false assets declaration was released on administrative bail on Tuesday after his passport was seized by the EFCC.

“Anyim was released on administrative bail after he had surrendered his passport. He is expected to return some money to the EFCC and also report back every two weeks,” an EFCC source disclosed.

Some of the conditions said to be attached to his freedom included reporting to the commission every two weeks and also returning some of the money traced to him.

The agency ordered him to return N520m he allegedly collected from former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki or face prosecution.

The EFCC reportedly obtained an extended warrant to detain the former SGF for 30 days.