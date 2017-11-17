Nasarawa govt to introduce e-payment for corps members

The Nasarawa State Government is to introduce e-payment system to pay N5, 000 monthly allowance to corps members serving in government establishments in the state.

Mr Samuel Akala, the Special Adviser to Gov. Tanko Al-Makura on Youths, Students and Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs), disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Akwanga on Thursday.

Akala said the new system was to address complaints by corps members on delay in payment of their monthly allowance.

He said that the state government had already commenced screening of corps members to ascertain their actual number in the state as a prelude for the introduction of the new payment system.

Akala said government would also collate data of banks and other details of corps members to ensure hitch- free take off of the scheme.

“Now, the governor discovered that payment of allowance to corps members has not been transparent.

“Some corps members keep complaining all the time that they have not been paid their allowance,’’ he said.

Akala said with the introduction of the new system, payment of corps members’ allowance would be centralised and made for easier.

He commended the governor for giving adequate attention to the welfare of corps members and urged them to reciprocate by dedicating themselves to their duties.