Missing journalist found dead in Anambra

A Cameraman with the Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS), Mr Ikechukwu Onubogu, has been found dead four days after he was declared missing by members of his family.

Although the cause of his death remained sketchy, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the late Onubogu, who was at home with his wife, was said to have received a phone call in the afternoon on Nov. 12.

Sources said the deceased, thereafter, took his camera and left his home, located near the popular Aroma Junction in Awka but never returned.

His remains, now deposited at the Amaku Teaching Hospital, Awka, were reportedly discovered on Thursday by men of the Nigerian Police Force at Obosi, near Onitsha.

In a statement on Friday, Mr Uche Nworah, the Managing Director of ABS, described late Onubogu as a “peace loving man that you would never expect that anybody would want to harm him’’.

“The horrific death of our beloved and hardworking staff, Onubogu, has thrown the entire ABS family into mourning.

“He was dedicated to his job and would do anything to capture images that will help viewers to make meaning of every developing story.

“We will surely miss him. We cannot speculate at this time the circumstances leading to his death as the police is already working hard to unravel what happened.

“Our thoughts remain with his family, particularly his wife, who recently gave birth,” the statement said.

He said Onubogu’s death was a reminder of the dangers journalists face in Africa, in the course of discharging

their professional responsibilities.

The managing director urged friends, colleagues and associates of late Onubogu to remember the family in their prayers, in their difficult time.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Nkeiru Nwode, while commiserating with the family, assured the public that the police would uncover Onobogu’s killers.

“The police has commenced investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death; we assure the public that no stone would be left unturned, until the perpetrators are brought to justice,” Nwode said.