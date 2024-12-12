The House of Representatives has called on the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to collaborate with commercial banks to trace the identities of bank accounts used by one-chance kidnappers operating in the Federal Capital Territory.

This resolution was adopted on Wednesday following a motion of urgent public importance titled, “Need to call on the security agencies to beef up security measures in FCT and enhance synergy with the banks in Nigeria to unravel the owners of bank accounts used by one-chance operators.”

The motion was sponsored by an All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker from Edo State, Billy Osawaru.

Speaking on the motion, Osawaru lamented the devastating impact of one-chance operators and kidnappers on their victims in Abuja.

He highlighted their violent and manipulative methods, noting that victims are often hypnotised and taken to unknown locations where their bank accounts are emptied using Point of Sale machines and other transfer devices.

He said, “The activities of one-chance and kidnappers in the FCT, Abuja, have left their victims in a sorry state due to severe torture on them. In most cases, the victims’ accounts are emptied at gunpoint.”

The lawmaker further noted that the criminals often inflict injuries on their victims, rape female passengers, and abandon them by pushing them out of moving vehicles.

Osawaru expressed frustration over the lack of synergy between security agencies and banks, stating, “The House is concerned that the victims of this despicable act and bank accounts used for this criminal purpose seem to be difficult to track or trace, due to lack of synergy between the security agencies and banks.

“The banks’ unwillingness to help customers and do a proper investigation on their own with the excuses of waiting for police extract or affidavit or other requirements could be frustrating.”

He also criticised the limited enforcement of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s directive mandating banks to link customers’ accounts to their National Identification Numbers and Bank Verification Numbers.

He said, “The money involved in the process may no longer be affordable by the victim because it has been stolen. If nothing urgent is done to curb the activities of one-chance kidnappers in the FCT, Abuja, and other states in general, and its perpetrators brought to book, theFCT may not be safe for every one of us to stay.”

Osawaru also raised concerns about unauthorised loan applications, stating, “We are worried that in most cases, the phone numbers and bank accounts of their victims are used to borrow money from illegal and unauthorised loan apps, thereby incurring humongous debt which their victims must offset afterwards.”

Following the adoption of the motion, the House of Representatives urged the Inspector General of Police and other heads of security agencies to intensify surveillance in the FCT to curb criminal activities.

It also called on the Nigeria Police, banks, and FinTech operators like Opay and MoniePoint to prioritise such cases and provide all necessary information to ensure victims get justice.

In addition, the House called on the Federal Government to shut down illegal and unauthorised loan companies in Nigeria that are used by criminals.

It further directed the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, to maximise the operation of Abuja Urban Mass Transit buses lying idle in its premises and extend their services to 9:30 pm daily to provide residents with a reliable transportation system.