NCC approves MTN e-SIM service in Nigeria

MTN Nigeria Plc has received approval from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to begin the trial of embedded SIM (e-SIM) services on its network as part of its drive to lead digital transformation, and improve customer experience and quality of service.

During a virtual media launch of the e-SIM, the Chief Transformation Officer at MTN Nigeria, Bayo Adekanmbi, said the trial which kicked-off on Wednesday, would run for one year and was open to a limited number of subscribers, who own compatible devices, on a first-come-first-served basis.

He explained that the e-SIMs had been designed to deliver freedom and flexibility, adding that they supported multiple profiles and allowed customers to connect multiple numbers to their devices.

Adekanmbi said that the new technology would also be extremely useful for frequent travellers and tourists, making it easier for them to opt for and keep a local subscription when visiting Nigeria.