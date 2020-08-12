NECO releases date, guidelines for 2020 exams

The National Examinations Council has released the date and guidelines for the conduct of its 2020 examinations.

This was contained in a press statement titled, “Making the Conduct Of Public Examinations Work in the COVID-19 Era”, by the NECO Registrar/Chief Executive Officer, Prof Godswill Obioma, on Tuesday.

The statement read in part, “NECO SSCE will take place on Monday 5th October 2020 to Wednesday 18th November 2020 while NECO NCEE for admission of JSS1 students into Federal Unity Colleges will hold on Saturday 17th October 2020.

“In addition, NECO has scheduled the Basic Education Certificate Examinations (re-sit) to take place on Wednesday 11th and Thursday 12th November 2020 for the prescribed relevant subjects.

“The BECE for JSS 3 students will start on August 24 and end on September 7.

“The National Business and Technical Examination Board examinations will start on September 21 and end on October 15.”

It added that the BECE timetable was compressed to terminate on the 4th of September to reduce cost.

The Registrar said the examination body has prepared a manual on guidelines for the preparation of school for the conduct of public examinations in the context of COVID-19 which covers five areas.

He added that “NECO has put in place special measures for its BECE, SSCE, and NCEE this year”, adding that “the measures will ensure appropriate standards and excellence before, during and after the examinations”.

Among the measures include the signing of an oath of allegiance by everyone who will participate in the examination while the installation and use of special CCTV cameras in all examination centres and custodian points are being explored.