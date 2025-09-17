The Chinese language, Mandarin, has officially been included as one of the foreign languages to be taught in senior secondary schools across Nigeria, following a recent review of the national curriculum.

This announcement was made on Tuesday by the Secretary of Education for the Federal Capital Territory, Dr. Danlami Hayyo, during the inauguration of the 14th Chinese Corner at Government Secondary School, Tudun Wada, Abuja.

The Chinese Corner is an educational and cultural centre sponsored by China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation as part of its corporate social responsibility.

“May I inform you that in the recent review of our curriculum, the Chinese language has been selected as one of the international languages to offer in senior secondary schools.

“That is to say that the FCT has been very visionary in introducing the subject in our schools through the Chinese Corners early enough.

“Chinese Mandarin has the largest number of speakers in the world, and today it has become the language of commerce, education, and tourism. Our decision to delve into Chinese education and culture is a wise move,” Hayyo stated.

Hayyo highlighted that the newly inaugurated Chinese Corner is the 14th of its kind in the FCT, with centres now established in various secondary schools across the territory.

“The bilateral relations have led to the establishment of 13 Chinese Corners, and the commissioning of the 14th Corner at GSS Tudun Wada today.

“These centres have greatly enhanced education and cultural exchange between Nigeria and China.

“It has opened a window for better understanding and appreciation of our various cultures and given our students the opportunity to pursue further education in China,” he noted.

He also noted that teachers and staff in the FCT have benefited through capacity-building programs in China, adding, “Today we are proud to say that it is only the FCT that has Chinese Corners in its schools in the whole federation.”

Speaking on behalf of the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, Hayyo extended appreciation to the Chinese government and its embassy in Nigeria for their continued support and investment in education and cultural ties. He concluded with a Chinese proverb: “Hai nei cun zhiji, tianya ruo bi lin,” meaning, “A bosom friend brings distant lands near.”

In his remarks, the Counsellor at the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria, Yang Jianxing, said the establishment of Chinese Corners stems from China’s recognition of the mutual friendship between the two countries.

“Twelve years ago, out of the cherishment for China-Nigeria friendly relations and the expectation for cultural exchanges between the two countries, the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria and the FCT Secondary Education Board joined hands to establish the Chinese Corner as a unique platform for cultural and educational exchanges,” he said.

According to him, the initiative has grown over the past decade to become “a link connecting Chinese and Nigerian cultures, a bridge narrowing the hearts of young people from the two countries, and one of the most popular cultural check-in spots among teachers and students in Abuja.”

Yang reiterated that the Chinese diplomatic missions in Nigeria will continue to support cooperation in various sectors, particularly culture and education, to further the vision of a shared future between China and Africa.

“Today, the inauguration of the Chinese Corner is not an end, but a new starting point for cultural exchanges between China and Nigeria,” he added.

Also speaking at the event, Director/Secretary of the FCT Secondary Education Board, Dr. Muhammed Ladan, described the initiative as a testament to the strong bilateral ties between Nigeria and China.

“The Chinese Corners aim not just to foster people-to-people exchanges, but also to provide resources for learning Mandarin and opportunities for scholarships in China. It is also a means of strengthening diplomatic relations through artistic collaboration,” he said.

Ladan recalled that the first Chinese Corner was established in 2013 at GSS Garki, with additional centres added in subsequent years, including one at GSS Wuse Zone 3 in 2024.

He noted that two more centres are in the pipeline, supported by prominent Chinese companies operating in Nigeria.

The inclusion of Mandarin came on the heels of the Federal Government’s announcement earlier this month that it had completed a comprehensive revision of the Basic and Senior Secondary Education Curriculum.

The Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council, in a circular dated September 8, 2025, confirmed that implementation of the new curriculum would begin with the 2025/2026 academic session.

In the curriculum for senior secondary schools, international languages such as French and Arabic were listed as optional subjects.

Meanwhile, just last week, the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria donated 15 sets of Chinese language teaching materials and cultural books to Nigerian secondary schools to further support the rollout of Chinese language education.