The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCChas warned that the rising cases of internet fraud are worsening visa restrictions for innocent Nigerians abroad.

The EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, said fraudulent practices not only destroy the future of those involved but also tarnish Nigeria’s international image, resulting in stricter travel conditions for law-abiding citizens.

Olukoyede, who was represented by the Chief Superintendent of the EFCC, CSE Coker Oyegunle, gave the charge on Monday at an event in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, organised by the Coalition of Nigerian Youth on Security and Safety Affairs.

His statement was contained in a release issued by the commission on Tuesday.

“The EFCC boss highlighted that internet fraud, money laundering, and economic sabotage cost Nigeria billions of naira annually, undermining national growth and depriving citizens of infrastructure, jobs, and opportunities.

“Beyond the economic damage, he pointed out that the crimes erode Nigeria’s international image and subject innocent Nigerians to stricter visa restrictions abroad,” the statement read.

He urged young people in the South-South and across the country to channel their energy into productive ventures such as digital innovation, entrepreneurship, agriculture, and the creative industry.

He was quoted as saying, “Fraud is not success; it is a trap. Easy come, easy go. Many who follow the path of ‘yahoo-yahoo’ always end up losing their freedom, reputation, and future. The law is catching up with them and digital footprints never disappear. Don’t destroy your tomorrow with shortcuts today.”

Olukoyede reaffirmed the commission’s readiness to intensify sensitisation, enforcement and collaboration with communities to combat fraud and related crimes.

Also speaking at the event, a representative of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Mathew Ewah, warned that drug abuse remained one of the most dangerous threats facing Nigerian youths, while the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps cautioned against pipeline vandalism in the South-South.

The EFCC has recently intensified its clampdown on cybercrime across the country.

In August, operatives of the commission’s Lagos Zonal Directorate 1 arrested 38 suspected internet fraudsters at Mambillah Hotel, Ikorodu, Lagos, following days of surveillance.

Items recovered from the suspects included vehicles, mobile phones, and substances suspected to be narcotics.

Similarly, the Benin Zonal Directorate of the EFCC secured the conviction of 12 persons, including two brothers, for fraud-related offences.

They were sentenced by Justice M. Itsueli of Edo State High Court after pleading guilty to charges bordering on advance fee fraud, possession of fraudulent documents, and retention of proceeds of crime.

In July, the United States announced a revision to its visa reciprocity schedule for Nigeria, reducing the validity of certain non-immigrant visas to three months and restricting them to single entry.

The affected categories include the B1/B2 visas for business and tourism, as well as F and J visas for students and exchange visitors.