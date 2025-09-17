Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River has approved the appointment of Mr Orok Okon as the new Head of Service (HoS) in the state’s civil service.

The appointment is disclosed in a statement by Mr Linus Obogo, Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, and made available to newsmen in Calabar on Wednesday.

Okon’s appointment followed the retirement of Dr Innocent Eteng, the former HoS, whose service to the state was acknowledged by the governor.

Otu said that Okon’s appointment is effective Sept. 19, adding that his administration was committed to enthroning competent leaders in the state civil service.

He charged the new HoS to lead with vision, integrity, and reform-driven zeal while fostering efficiency, professionalism, and accountability across the state’s public service.

He added that his administration would continue to strengthen the machinery of governance for optimal service delivery to the people of Cross River.