Renowned Nigerian constitutional lawyer and human rights advocate, Professor Mike Ozekhome, (SAN), has issued a warning that Nigeria is “gradually driving without knowing it towards a one-party state,” a trajectory he believes could lead to full-blown dictatorship if not actively resisted by the populace.

Speaking on Channels Television’s “Hard Copy” program on Saturday, Ozekhome expressed deep concern over the current political landscape, lamenting what he described as “bootlicking at its highest level” and the increasing trend of political decampments and cross-carpeting by elected officials.

He argued that such actions demonstrate a lack of ideological grounding among politicians, who appear to prioritise personal gain over party principles.

“It’s like beans, akara, and moi-moi; they’re the same,” Ozekhome stated, criticising the lack of scruples among those who switch parties.

He contended that this erosion of ideological differentiation is a dangerous move, as a one-party state inevitably leads to unchecked power.

He said, “In a one-party state, dictatorship reigns supreme.

“Everybody will agree. National Assembly pocketed, judiciary will be pocketed, and everybody will be saying ‘yes, yes, yes.’”

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria drew historical parallels, citing the example of the PDP’s 16-year rule when they famously boasted of governing for 60 years, only to implode.

He suggested that while President Bola Tinubu has strategically placed his people in critical sectors of governance, this could lead to a scenario where Tinubu “virtually runs against himself” in the 2027 elections if the opposition remains fractured.

Ozekhome also expressed dismay at the public’s apparent docility, which he likened to a “Stockholm Syndrome.”

He argued that the average Nigerian, pushed to the wall by hardship, would rather retreat than challenge their aggressors, leading to a state of “helplessness and hopelessness.”

He urged Nigerians to be resilient and hold their governments accountable, reminding them that “the power is yours; it is not theirs.”