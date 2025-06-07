Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has proposed a constitutional amendment for a single term of five or six years for elected officials at all levels of government in Nigeria, moving away from the current system of two four-year terms.

He made the remarks during a visit from a delegation of Muslim faithful, including clerics, traditional rulers, and political leaders, at his residence in Ikolaba, Ibadan, following the Eid-el-Kabir prayers at Agodi Eid Ground.

The delegation, led by Deputy Governor Bayo Lawal, included prominent figures such as Senator Rashidi Ladoja, former Deputy Governor, Amb. Taofeek Arapaja, and Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Alhaji Dawodu Makanjuola.

Governor Makinde congratulated the Muslim community on the 2025 Eid-el-Kabir and expressed gratitude for their prayers and continued support over the past six years.

He emphasised the need for a focused governance period, suggesting that a single six-year term would allow leaders to concentrate on their mandates without the distractions of re-election campaigns.

“I was just looking at the trajectory for me in government. I have spent six years already and due to no fault of anybody, we lost the year 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We lost almost one year, campaigning all over the place for the second tenure. Now, people have started distracting us on what I want to do next and all of that. So, I feel that, effectively, the time we can say we are very serious with governance is just about five out of the eight years.

“That is why I feel if you remove all these distractions, a single tenure of five or six years is actually enough to focus and do the work that we are trying to do in eight years.

“Well, we shouldn’t be afraid to say the fact based on data that is available to us. It has nothing to do with me. If they say I should end it, so be it.

Makinde acknowledged the ongoing discussions around the issue in the National Assembly and urged for broader consideration of the proposal among the populace.

“So, I am just calling the attention of our people to this because it is a constitutional issue. We should start looking at it. I know that it has been brought to the attention of the National Assembly but, quite frankly, it is a model that should work for this country.”

In a message on behalf of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, Oba Ladoja called for increased support for the government and offered prayers for its success.

After the Eid prayers, Deputy Governor Lawal urged the Muslim community to embody the values of obedience, trust, and sacrifice as taught in the Holy Quran.

He praised Governor Makinde for his dedication to the welfare of Oyo State’s citizens, particularly through timely salary payments, and encouraged greater public cooperation to enhance the delivery of democratic benefits.

Professor Kamil Oloso also prayed for the Governor’s continued success and expressed gratitude from the Muslim community for his unwavering support.