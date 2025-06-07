Justices A.N. Erhabor and W.I. Aziegbemhin of the Edo State High Court, sitting in Benin City between May 29 and June 4, 2025, have convicted and sentenced 34 internet fraudsters to various jail terms.

According to a statement by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday, the convicts were identified as Ogbeide Bright, George Micheal, Asazobro Kindness, Asamonye Chibudion, and Efosa Imasuen.

Other convicts listed were Fortune Innocent, Owah Eloho, Osifo Bright, Oselunosen Oziegbe, Igbinogie Eloghosa, Abijade Jeffery, Godwin Osayowanbor, Okon Benjamin, Owie Etinosa, Emmanuel Ariwa, Ogbonna Precious, and Agboniroho Promise.

The list of those sentenced also included Ogbonna Michael, Sunday Onyekachi, Igbinogie Amos, Favour Abdul, Efe Ediyeri, Benson Kelly, Oliver Chijioke, Odia Aisosa, Arinze Michael, Brainson Bassey, Paul Oreavbiere, Marvelous Imasuen, Adams Eloghosa, Omorodion Ayomide, Owenaze Wealth and Nathaniel Ihaza.

They were prosecuted by the Benin Zonal Directorate of the Commission on one count, separate charges bordering on obtaining by false pretence, retention of proceeds of crime, and possession of fraudulent documents.

The charge against Bright read, “That you Ogbeide Osayande Bright (m) on or about the 15th of May, 2025 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did have in your possession, documents which you knew or ought to have known contained false pretence, thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 6 and 8 (b) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act.”

All the defendants pleaded “guilty” to their charges when they were read to them, prompting the prosecution counsel, F. A. Jirbo, I. M. Elodi, I. K. Agwai, K. Y. Bello, Ibrahim Al-Amin, M. S. Dahiru, Salihu Ahmed, Bala Rabah and Faisal Ibrahim, to pray the court to convict and sentence them accordingly, while counsel to the defendants pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy, stating that they have become remorseful for their actions.

Justice Erhabor convicted and sentenced the convicts on May 29 to two years imprisonment, each or to pay N200, 000 fine respectively.

Justice W. I. Aziegbemhin also convicted and sentenced the convicts on June 4 to two years imprisonment each or to pay N200, 000 fine respectively.

“In addition to their sentences, all the convicts forfeited their phones, computers and money found in their respective bank accounts to the Federal Government of Nigeria and undertook in writing to be of good behaviour henceforth.

“The convicts’ journey to the Correctional Centre began with their arrest in a sting operation by operatives of the Benin Zonal Directorate of the EFCC following intelligence that linked them to fraudulent internet activities. They were subsequently charged in court and jailed,” the EFCC added.