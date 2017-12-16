Nigeria Football Supporters Club inaugurates Edo Secretariat today

The Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC) led by Rev. Samuel Ikpea, will today (Saturday), inaugurate its Edo State secretariat at Navies Street, off Mission Road, Benin.

The State Chairman of the club, Chief Osadolor Ogiefa, disclosed this to sports journalists in Benin City.

The secretariat is equipped with modern facilities that will enable members to discharge their duties effectively.

The band boys were on ground drumming and dancing ahead of the inauguration.

The National Chairman, Rev. Ikpea and other members of the NFSC executive as well as Board of Trustee arrived Benin City Friday.

After the inauguration, the Supporters Club will head to the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium to cheer the Under-17 female team against Ethiopia in a World Cup qualifier.

Speaking to THECITIZEN on Friday, Ikpea said the NFSC planned to inaugurate more secretariats in other states to mobilize support for the national teams wherever they played in Nigeria.

He added that the state secretariats would help local supporters to access and exploit the many benefits of membership of the NFSC.