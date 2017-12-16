Nollywood: Omotola, Ali Nuhu, Imasuen to receive special BON awards

All is set for the ninth edition of the Best of Nollywood awards which will be held at the Rock City, Abeokuta. Apart from the expectant nominees straddling different categories, the trio of Omotola Jalade-Ekehinde, Ali Nuhu, and filmmaker, Lancelot Oduwa Imasuen, are the recipients of the Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards 2017 Special Recognition award.

Speaking on the Special Recognition Award, the executive producer, Seun Oloketuyi, said, “Every year, we take it upon ourselves to recall the sacrifices and strides of those elders whose arts and artistry have catalysed the growth and global acceptance that Nollywood enjoys today. We don’t want to wait until these veterans are dead to give them posthumous awards, which is why we have decided to celebrate them while they are still alive and active. Besides, this year’s honourees are a source of inspiration to young actors and budding filmmakers across Nigeria and beyond.”

However, the hosting duties have fallen on the laps of Kannywood’s actress, Rahama Sadau and Tinsel star cum model, Gbenro Ajibade while Jaywon and a host of other artistes would add flavour to the award ceremony.

Dayo Adeneye, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, said, “The current administration in Ogun State is proud to be identified with this event and we promise to give all the needed support to ensure that this year’s edition is an even greater success story.”

Meanwhile, leading telecommunications company, Airtel, according to Oloketuyi, has thrown its weight behind this year’s awards ceremony.

“We are happy to have Airtel on board this year. We hope the partnership would be even more mutually beneficial in the years ahead,” Oloketuyi said.