Nigeria records new high in coronavirus infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported the biggest jump in coronavirus cases, as it escalated testing.

Fifty-one new cases were reported Friday night, taking the national total to 493.

Lagos has the bulk of the new cases with 32.

Kano was next with six cases. Kwara reported five cases.

Abuja FCT, Oyo and Katsina have two cases each, while Ogun and Ekiti have one case each.

The breakdown of the new cases:

32 in Lagos

6 in Kano

5 in Kwara

2 in FCT

2 in Oyo

2 in Katsina

1 in Ogun

1 in Ekiti

Discharged: 159

Deaths: 17

The breakdown state by state:

Lagos- 283

FCT- 69

Kano- 27

Osun- 20

Edo- 15

Oyo- 15

Ogun- 10

Kwara- 9

Katsina- 9

Bauchi- 6

Kaduna- 6

Akwa Ibom- 6

Delta- 4

Ondo- 3

Ekiti- 3

Enugu- 2

Rivers-2

Niger- 2

Benue- 1

Anambra- 1

As of 7pm on Friday 17 April, the NCDC said 7153 samples have been tested for #COVID19 in Nigeria

“We are working very hard to increase the number of samples tested, including community surveillance in the FCT and Lagos`’, it said.