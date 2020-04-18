Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, dies of coronavirus

Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, is dead.

Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, disclosed this Saturday (today) morning.

Adesina said the Chief of Staff to Nigeria’s President Muhammadu died on Friday.

He said, “The Presidency regrets to announce the passage of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari.

“The deceased had tested positive to the ravaging COVID-19, and had been receiving treatment. But he died on Friday, April 17, 2020.

Kyari had tested positive for coronavirus late March.

According to the twitter handle of the Presidency, @NGRPresident. Kyari admitted that he tested positive for coronavirus , but he had not experienced high fever or other symptoms associated with the virus.

Concerning treatment, Abba Kyari said that he made his ‘own care arrangements to avoid burdening the public health system, which faces so many pressures.