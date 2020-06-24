Nigeria records rise in COVID-19 deaths, new cases

Nigeria’s death toll from COVID-19 pandemic increased by eight to 533 on Tuesday.

There were 452 new confirmed cases announced by the NCDC.

The nation’s coronavirus tally has now hit 21,371 cases.

Lagos topped the daily leaderboard again in the new figures announced, with 209 cases.

The caseload for the epicentre of the virus is now 9,073.

Oyo posted another high figure of 67, just nine fewer than the 76 posted on Monday.

The state now has a cumulative total of 1,055 cases. It remains 4th on the grim chart.

The FCT that has the second largest caseload after Lagos logged 22 new cases.

Its cumulative total number is 1,605, which is 415 more than the 1,190 registered by third placed Kano.

There was no single case called for Kano.

Ogun, Delta, Abia posted 20 or more cases on Tuesday.

While Ogun recorded 36 cases, Delta has 37 and Abia 20.

Here is the breakdown of all the cases

Lagos-209

Oyo-67

Delta-37

Ogun-36

FCT-22

Abia-20

Enugu-16

Bauchi-15

Kaduna-8

Ondo-8

Osun-7

Imo-3

Benue-3

Borno-1

21,371 confirmed

7,338 discharged

533 deaths