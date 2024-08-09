Former President Olusegun Obasanjo insisted on Friday that the country will not progress towards achieving its goals unless leaders and citizens embrace what he termed “moral rearmament.”

He also warned that Nigeria is sitting on a keg of gunpowder that could explode if the nation fails to take courageous and decisive steps to address its numerous challenges.

Obasanjo described Nigeria as a nation that takes two steps forward, one step aside, and four steps backward. He deemed the demands of #EndBadGovernance protesters as very legitimate, stating that the government should heed the people’s grievances and cease pretending that all is well.

He made these remarks when he received six members of the House of Representatives, who are co-sponsors of bills proposing a single six-year term, rotation of the presidency between the North and South, and rotation of governorship slots among the three senatorial districts of each of the 36 states.

The legislators visited Obasanjo at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta.

The lawmakers included Abdulmalik Danga from Kogi, Dr Usman Midala from Borno, Matthew Nwogu from Imo, Peter Aniekwe from Anambra, Kama Nkemkanma from Ebonyi, and Ugochinyere Ikenga from Imo.

Obasanjo lamented that succeeding governments have failed to build on the foundation he established, resulting in significant setbacks for the country.

He said, “As I have warned earlier, we should recognise that we are all sitting on a powder keg if we fail to begin doing the right thing. For instance, what the youth are demanding is very legitimate and should be listened to. Why should they be denied what rightfully belongs to them?

“They are frustrated, hungry, angry, and unemployed, and they deserve to be heard.”

Speaking further, he said, “More than anything else, such as changing our system of government or adopting a single term of six or four years, we must change our ways of doing things. We must reform our thinking and character.

“I wish that succeeding governments had built upon the foundation we laid, even if not as quickly as hoped, but sadly, the blocks we put in place are being removed.

“What I know about Nigeria is that if we get it right — both leadership and team — because one tree does not make a forest, you need a good leader but also a good team for a well-done job.

“If we get it right in about two and a half years, we could overcome some challenges, and in about 10 years, we will have a solid foundation. In about 25 years, we could be there.

“But we always take one step forward, two steps aside, and four steps backward, which is why we are where we are.

“For me, it is not just about the system; we may need to rethink our liberal democracy. In Africa, we often talk about loyal opposition, but what we do is reach a consensus, and then there is no opposition; everyone is on the same page and moves together.

“In many African languages, the word for opposition translates to ‘enemies.’ What do you do with loyal enemies? Once you take power, you claim everything, and the opposition is left in the wilderness. This approach is not beneficial. We need everyone to join hands to advance society.

“Our main problem is ourselves. Whether we adopt a single term of six years or two terms of four years, if we maintain the same mentality and approach, nothing will change.

“The real issue is ourselves. Yes, the system needs rethinking, but the character of people in government must change. With all due respect, many in government should currently be behind bars or on the gallows.”

Obasanjo also stated that the three arms of government —namely, the legislature, the executive, and the judiciary — as well as the civil service and the private sector, must change their ways, “otherwise we all sink in the same boat called Nigeria.”

The ex-president also warned that the widespread corruption in the oil sector would prevent our refineries from functioning effectively, noting that Shell, which he contacted to take over the operation of the refineries during his time in government, declined the offer due to the unimaginable level of corruption.

Speaking on behalf of the lawmakers, Ugochinyere Ikenga, representing Ideato North/Imo South federal constituency, Imo State, said that the legislators came to seek insights from the former President, recognising him as one of the most highly respected voices in Africa.

Ikenga stated that, for fairness, equality, and justice, the lawmakers are advocating for a bill proposing a single term of six years and a rotational presidency between the South and the North, as well as the rotation of governorship slots among the three senatorial districts of each of the 36 states of the Federation. – Punch.