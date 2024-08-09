The Nigeria Police Force, on Friday, said it invited Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, to its headquarters in connection with an investigation into criminal defamation, cyberbullying, and forgery, among other charges.

The invitation was issued on the instruction of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Monitoring Unit, which Force PRO, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi confirmed, is handling the case.

The invitation letter dated August 5, 2024, signed by the Head of the IGP Monitoring Unit, DCP A.A. Elleman disclos that Tinto Dikeh’s name appeared prominently in the investigation being conducted by the unit.

It said, “This office is investigating a case of criminal defamation, forgery, falsehood, cyberbullying, and criminal conversion reported to the Inspector-General of Police, in which your name and others feature prominently.

“In view of the above, you are kindly requested to attend an interview with the undersigned through SP Aminu Abdullahi Sokoto on 7th August 2024 at 10:00hrs to shed more light on the allegations.

“Your usual cooperation in this regard would be highly appreciated.”

ACP Adejobi who said Dikeh was invited as a result of a petition against her also confirmed that she was later released while the investigation continues.

“She was only invited to respond to a petition filed against her, and she has since left the unit, while the investigation continues.”