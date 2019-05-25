Nigeria to undergo 2nd Peer review after 11 years – Princess Akobundu

Nigeria is to undergo a Second African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) , Mrs Gloria Akobundu, Chief Executive Officer African Union Development Agency- New Partnership for Africa’s Development, AUDA-NEPAD has said.

Akobundu, in a statement on Friday in Abuja said, the process comes almost 11 years after the first peer review was conducted.

She said that the review was long over due in order to improve on the nation’s deliberate and strategic developmental efforts.

“The first country’s peer review was conducted in 2008. The process is supposed to be carried out every five years.

“President Muhammadu Buhari is giving maximum support, he has already approved the conduct of the review,” she said.

Akobundu further listed the nation’s step towards conducting a successful and resourceful review process.

“The constitution of the committee to oversee the second PRM is in process.

The AUDA-NEPAD National Coordinator said the peer review will cover all the six geo-political zones of the country and will begin with the Nigeria country’s self assessment Report.

She further disclosed that four thematic areas to be covered in the nation’s self assessment report process include: Democracy and political governance; Economic Governance and Management, Corporate Governance and Socio-economic Development and Governance.

She said all the themes would assist Nigeria in drawing up its National Programme of Action (N.PoA).

Akobundu lauded President Buhari for approving the excercise. .

She also expressed appreciation to the SGF, Barrister Boss Mustapha for monitoring the processes that led to presidential approval of the process, saying it would greatly aid its successful implementation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) the APRM is a mutually agreed instrument voluntarily acceded to by the member states of the African Union as a self-monitoring mechanism.

It was founded in 2003.

The mandate of the APRM is to encourage conformity in regard to political, economic and corporate governance values, codes and standards, among African countries and the objectives in socio-economic development.