IPOB issues order to arrest Buhari in Japan

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu, on Friday said members of the group in Japan had received orders from him to disgrace and arrest President Muhammadu Buhari when he arrived the Asian country on Sunday.

According to Kanu, President Buhari must be arrested and handed over to Japanese authorities to enable him to answer for his alleged mass murder and crimes against humanity, which he allegedly committed in Nigeria between 2015 and 2019.

He added that the group was ready for the legal aftermath of the action.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, had earlier on Friday informed Nigerians that the President would leave Nigeria for Japan on Sunday to participate in the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development, holding in the City of Yokohama from August 28-30, 2019.

The President is expected back on August 31.

The TICAD6 was held in Nairobi, Kenya in August 2016 and Buhari also attended.

This year’s has the theme: Africa and Yokohama, Sharing Passion for the Future.