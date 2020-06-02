Nine coronavirus patients die in Lagos

Nine COVID-19 patients have been confirmed dead in Lagos State.

The state Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, in a statement on his Twitter on Monday, said the latest casualties brought the total number of deaths from coronavirus to 59 in the state.

“COVID-19 Lagos update as of 31st of May, 2020: 188 new COVID-19 infection confirmed in Lagos.

“A total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lagos is now 4,959.

“COVID-19 related deaths were recorded, bringing total COVID-19 related deaths in Lagos to 59,” he wrote.

The state Ministry of Health, in another tweet, said Abayomi, received a delegation from the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 at his office in Ikeja.

He was said to have highlighted some of the challenges facing the state in the fight against the virus.

Abayomi told the team that Lagos would soon move to home/community-based care of mild or moderate coronavirus cases.