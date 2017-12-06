Nissan Almera wins Car of the Year award in Nigeria

The Nissan Almera sedan beat some very stiff competition to earn the prestigious 2017 Nigeria Automotive Industry (NAI) Car of the Year award.

The Almera, also known as the Versa, triumphed against worthy competitors such as the Ford Focus, Toyota Corolla, Kia Optima and Peugeot 301 to take the victory.

The Nissan Almera was adjudged to have ticked all the boxes in terms of value for money, safety and innovation. Minor changes were made to the current model recently for improved performance, fuel economy and comfort.

The Almera now has unprecedented cabin space and these upgrades were made without an increase in price.

NAI adjudicators considered these attributes when they were determining the nominees for the Car of the Year.

The organisers said other benefits such as out of pocket expenses like fuel efficiency, repairs and maintenance; ownership costs within the first five years and online public ballots also played a part in them choosing the 2017 Car of the Year award.

At the awards ceremony held at the Eko Hotels and Suites, the judges revealed that the Nissan Almera had won because of its sophistication, its fuel efficiency, its handling and its rewarding drive.

“This annual award is the most respected automotive award in Nigeria and it attracts a lot of excitement, and suspense among stakeholders within and outside the industry. This award is recognition of Nissan’s diverse product portfolio, which is aimed at satisfying our customers’ needs. Nissan Africa’s robust passenger strategy together with planned breakthrough activities will ensure we continue to win customers across the continent,” said Managing Director, Sales and Marketing, Nissan and Sub-Sahara, Xavier Gobille.

Receiving the commemorative plaque on behalf of the company, Managing Director of Stallion Nissan Motors Nigeria, Parvir Singh said: “We feel honoured by this outstanding award and we will continue to offer exceptional customer experience in keeping with Nissan’s tagline of Innovation that Excites.”