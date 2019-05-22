NMAT by GMAC exam debuts in Nigeria

The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC), a global association of leading graduate business schools, announced Wednesday that 13 leading South African and Nigerian b-schools are now utilizing the NMAT by GMAC™ exam for their graduate business programs.

The NMAT by GMAC™ exam has been established as a qualifying assessment utilized by business programs in Africa.

The NMAT by GMAC™ exam is also being utilized for the first time by business schools in Nigeria, including: Lagos Business School, Covenant University, Nigeria, Redeemer’s University, Lead City University, and Afe Babalola University.

Dr Uchenna Uzo, MBA Director at Lagos Business School, stated, “We are excited to accept NMAT by GMAC™ scores for admissions as one of the alternative admission tests that candidates could take into our MBA programs.”

A big development for the NMAT by GMAC™ exam in 2019 is the availability of the test throughout the year beginning on May 17, 2019.

Earlier, candidates could only schedule and appear for the test within a defined testing window.

However, after feedback from the market, the NMAT by GMAC™ exam will be available for on-demand testing through December 31, 2019.

“This is a significant milestone for GMAC in our efforts to standardize computer-adaptive testing in emerging markets,” said Arjun Rudra, Associate Director Africa and the Middle East Region at GMAC.

“We want to provide the best testing experience to candidates and a high-quality standardized assessment for schools, enabling them to recruit and connect with the right candidates.”

“We are committed to maximizing opportunities for every NMAT by GMAC™ test taker in Africa; empowering them to apply to multiple b-schools with a single test experience,” Rudra continued.

The NMAT by GMAC™ Exam has evolved in Africa each year since first being available to candidates beginning in 2018.

This year, GMAC has added the University of Cape Town, South Africa as one of the schools accepting NMAT by GMAC™ scores.

“We are encouraged to see the progress the NMAT by GMAC™ exam is making in Africa.

The exam offers tremendous value and insight to our African candidates and we are thrilled to now be accepting NMAT by GMAC™ scores as part of our application process starting this year,” said Mr. Segran Nair, Open Academic Programmes Director for the Graduate School of Business at University of Cape Town.

Candidates can log-on at www.nmat.org to register and schedule their NMAT by GMAC™ exam.

They can select the date and time slot. Currently, there are over 37 test centers across major cities in South Africa, Nigeria, Botswana, Ethiopia, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

