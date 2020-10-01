North-West residents fleeing into Bauchi – Deputy Governor laments

Bauchi State Government has raised an alarm over the influx of large group of strange people from the North-West into the state.

The state Deputy Governor, Senator Baba Tela, disclosed this on Wednesday when he received the National Chairman of the Police Community Public Relations Committee, Dr Farouk Abdullahi, who led leaders of various states and zones on a visit to the Government House in Bauchi.

Tela, who represented the State Governor, Bala Mohammed, at the occasion, however, did not give further details on the issue.

He said the problem was not coming into the state to settle, but coming in droves without passing through necessary COVID-19 and security protocols.

Tela said, “If you are coming here to settle and you are doing it peacefully and in accordance with the law and in accordance with what the people here want, that is alright. But for you to just come with your family and everything and just decide to clear a piece of land and stay there is not acceptable.”

Speaking earlier, the PCPR National President, Dr Farouk Abdullahi, praised the governor’s friendship towards the PCPR, and described him as a man of the people. – Punch.